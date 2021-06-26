Health Secretary says sorry for breaking Covid guidelines on social distancing

PA Media

One of the UK's most senior politicians, the man in charge of the NHS for England, has said sorry after breaking social distancing guidelines.

Matt Hancock was caught on camera, indoors, kissing one of his colleagues.

His boss, prime minister Boris Johnson says he accepts the apology, but lots of people are calling for Mr Hancock to be sacked for not following guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Why does this matter?

Matt Hancock is England's Health Secretary - that's one of the most important jobs in government.

He's been in charge of the NHS in England since the pandemic started. That means he has regularly been on tv and the radio, telling the public how important it is to follow the guidelines - including sticking to social distancing.

This is what has made many people so angry - they say if he's telling others what to do, he should stick to the same rules.

"I have let people down and am very sorry," Matt Hancock has said.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has "accepted" his apology and says the "matter is closed," according to a spokesperson.

Reuters You've probably seen Matt Hancock on the TV talking about the latest advice about Covid-19

What guidelines have been broken?

The breach of the guidelines was revealed after a newspaper published photos of Mr Hancock kissing a colleague indoors in his Government office.

The paper says the photos were taken on 6 May 2021 - at that time, the guidelines were to keep two metres apart, if you could, from people who weren't in your family or bubble, and not to meet them indoors unless it was completely unavoidable.

The pictures show that clearly the guidelines weren't being followed.

Reuters Boris Johnson is said to have accepted Matt Hancock's apology for breaking the rules

What do people think should happen now?

Lots of people say Matt Hancock should lose his job over this incident.

Senior politicians from different parties - including Labour and the Liberal Democrats, have called for him to be sacked. One Member of Parliament from his own party, the Conservatives, has also said Mr Hancock should step down from his role.

People whose relatives have died from Covid are calling for him to be sacked too. Rivka Gottlieb, from a group called Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said: "If he were to announce another lockdown or further regulations why would anybody listen to someone who doesn't follow the rules themselves?"

It is the Prime Minister Boris Johnson who decides whether ministers like Mr Hancock keep or lose their jobs, and he is sticking by him for now.