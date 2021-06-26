play
Watch Newsround

Kylian Mbappe's brother Ethan signs for Paris St. Germain

Last updated at 09:45
Ethan MbappePSG
Ethan has played for PSG's youth sides in the past

The younger brother of French football star Kylian Mbappe has been signed by his club Paris St. Germain (PSG).

Ethan Mbappe has agreed a three-year youth contract until 2024 with the famous team, who finished second in last year's Ligue 1, France's equivalent of the Premier League.

The 15-year-old has played for PSG's youth sides and has now signed professional terms with several other teens.

"Born in 2006, these promising youngsters had until now been playing in the Paris St Germain youth set-up. They are now tied to the club from the capital for three seasons," PSG said in a statement.

Kylian MbappeEPA
Big brother Kylian is currently playing in the Euros

Kylian is currently on international duty with France at the Euros and has one year left on his contract with PSG.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, is said to be urging the 22-year-old to stay with PSG and continue playing in Ligue 1.

