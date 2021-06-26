Mo Farah will miss Tokyo Olympics

Reuters

British four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has missed out on the chance to compete at this year's Olympic Games.

To qualify for Team GB's squad at this summer's event, Mo had needed to run under 27 minutes 28 seconds at the British Championships last night.

However, he missed the 10,000m selection time by 19 seconds - finishing in 27:47.04 instead, at a cold and windy event in Manchester.

After the disappointment Mo said: "There's no excuse in terms of conditions - it is what it is. I genuinely thought I'd come out here, get the time and then go back to the training camp."

Mo won 5,000m and 10,000m gold in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He said: "I've had an amazing career. Thinking about it tonight it's a bit shocking and I don't really know what to say."

Mo missed out in his previous chance at qualifying for the Olympics, when he had problems with his left ankle.