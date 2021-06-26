George Floyd: Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years in jail

Reuters Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the white ex-police officer convicted of murdering African-American man George Floyd last year, has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in jail.

George Floyd died after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck after stopping him in Minneapolis, USA, in May 2020.

In April this year, a jury found Mr Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced.

Now, he has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in jail for his crimes. The judge said Derek Chauvin's sentence was based "on your abuse of a position of trust and authority, and also the particular cruelty shown" to Mr Floyd.

George Floyd's murder caused protests against racism and excessive use of police force all over the world, including in the UK.

The Floyd family and their supporters welcomed the sentence.

"This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability," lawyer Ben Crump tweeted.

Mr Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd said the sentence "shows that matters of police brutality are finally being taken seriously" but there was still "a long way to go".

What happened to George Floyd?

Getty Images George Floyd died in May last year while he was in police custody

George Floyd was an African-American man who died in police custody on 25 May 2020 in the city of Minneapolis in Minnesota, USA.

He was stopped by officers who said he was suspected of using fake money and Derek Chauvin held him down by kneeling on his neck.

Mr Floyd told the officers he couldn't breathe, but he wasn't released and he died shortly after.

Four police officers lost their jobs following the incident, including Derek Chauvin.