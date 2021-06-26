Flora Stevenson: First woman to feature on Scottish £50 note

Royal Bank of Scotland Flora Stevenson campaigned for girls' education

Flora Stevenson is the first woman to feature on the Royal Bank of Scotland's £50 note.

She has been chosen to appear on the bank's new plastic banknote because of her work to help children from poorer backgrounds to get an education in Victorian times.

She was a supporter of education for girls and women at the time and pushed for universities to allow female students.

The new note has been designed with the help of the public and has a bird of prey called an osprey on the back.

Different banknotes in the UK Some banks in Scotland and Northern Ireland have permission to print their own notes which can be used anywhere in the UK. They're high street banks so are printing notes on behalf of their own bank, whereas the Bank of England's notes are printed on behalf of the whole of the UK. Only the Bank of England issues banknotes in Wales so the nation doesn't have a different set of notes.

Royal Bank of Scotland The note features a hidden security image of a Victorian toy which only shows up under UV light

Sonja Brown, headteacher at Flora Stevenson Primary School, said: "As an institution which carries her name, we are quite aware of the impact she has had on Scottish society and education.

"Her appearance on the note will make many others aware of her positive impact on Scottish society."

The new note will be released to be used by the public on 18 August.

