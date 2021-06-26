play
Flora Stevenson: First woman to feature on Scottish £50 note

Last updated at 06:58
Four girls hold up big banknote.Royal Bank of Scotland
Flora Stevenson campaigned for girls' education

Flora Stevenson is the first woman to feature on the Royal Bank of Scotland's £50 note.

She has been chosen to appear on the bank's new plastic banknote because of her work to help children from poorer backgrounds to get an education in Victorian times.

She was a supporter of education for girls and women at the time and pushed for universities to allow female students.

The new note has been designed with the help of the public and has a bird of prey called an osprey on the back.

Banknote being examinedRoyal Bank of Scotland
The note features a hidden security image of a Victorian toy which only shows up under UV light

Sonja Brown, headteacher at Flora Stevenson Primary School, said: "As an institution which carries her name, we are quite aware of the impact she has had on Scottish society and education.

"Her appearance on the note will make many others aware of her positive impact on Scottish society."

The new note will be released to be used by the public on 18 August.

How much do you know about the rest of the world's money? Try our tricky quiz to find out.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

