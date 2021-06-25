Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Ethiopia is one of the biggest countries in Africa, with a population second only to Nigeria. It's capital, Addis Ababa, is one of the continent's most vibrant cities.

Two years ago the country's prime minister was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for ending a war with a country called Eritrea.

So, how did one region end up involved in fighting that has left millions at risk of severe hunger?

Newsround has taken a look at what's happening in Ethiopia to explain how the situation unfolded and how people are trying to help.