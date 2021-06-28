'Urgent' government action on coronavirus transmission needed, say teachers

Getty Images

Teachers are calling on the government to take "urgent action to help break the chain" of coronavirus transmission in schools.

The NASUWT - which represents more than 300,000 teachers - has told Newsround that the government needs to introduce more regular testing at schools.

It said this was needed because a lot of secondary school kids have stopped testing at home and the new 'Delta' variant has been spreading really quickly.

The Department for Education said it's trialling daily contact testing as a replacement for self-isolation at a number of secondary schools and colleges in England.

It comes after the government revealed that more than 214,000 kids were told to isolate at home in the week starting 14 June in England because of their school bubbles breaking.

Here is everything you need to know about the bubble system and why it's causing so many kids to be off school.

What is a bubble?

Students have been put into bubbles to limit interaction with other pupils

Lots of primary and secondary school children will now be very familiar with the concept of school bubbles.

A 'bubble' is made up of a specific group of pupils who only have contact with one another throughout the school day.

Students will stay with their bubble during their different lessons and during play and lunch times and contact between bubbles is limited to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Bubbles can be different sizes depending on the school, with some schools opting for whole class or year group bubbles and others putting their students in much smaller groups to help reduce mixing.

What happens if someone in a bubble tests positive?

If a student in a particular bubble tests positive the bubble 'bursts' and that student is required to self-isolate at home for 10 days along with any other pupils in their bubble. These students have to continue with their learning at home.

However, there have been some concerns raised when it comes to the rules around bubbles and how they work.

The current government guidelines gives schools the power to decide the sizes of the bubbles which they think will work best for their students and teaching staff.

Schools across the UK can be very different when it comes to size of their physical locations, how many pupils they have attending and how easy it is for social distancing measures to be put in place.

These factors all affect how each individual school chooses to organise its bubbles, but this also has an impact on the number of children impacted if someone in their bubble tests positive for the coronavirus.

If a whole year group of more than one class is in a bubble it means lots more pupils are affected when the bubble pops than when the bubbles is a smaller group.

How many kids have been affected?

The latest figures from the government show that 214,000 children in England were off school in the week beginning 14 June. This is 71,900 more than the previous week.

Only 9,000 of these children had a confirmed case of Covid-19.

What do teachers say?

The NASUWT has called on the government to be introduce more on-site coronavirus testing in schools.

It told Newsround this was needed because fewer pupils have been doing home testing.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, also stressed the importance of keeping everyone safe: "The rising number of Covid-19 cases amongst children and young people as a result of the rapid spread of the Delta variant risks once again disrupting pupils' education.

"Safety must always come first. Keeping pupils in school if they have had close contact with someone with the virus could put many more young people at risk of catching the virus or being forced to self-isolate."

What does the government say?

The Department for Education told Newsround it's trialling daily contact testing as a replacement for self-isolation at a number of secondary schools and colleges in England.

The trial is due to finish at the end of June.

A government spokesperson said: "Schools across the country continue to have robust protective measures in place to break chains of transmission of the virus, including regular twice weekly testing and keeping pupils in smaller group bubbles.

"We remain committed to prioritising education as we have done throughout the pandemic, and will share details on the approach to protective measures and test and trace in schools for the autumn term in due course."