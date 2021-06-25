Euro 2020: Wales take on Denmark in the knockouts

Getty Images

Wales are taking on Denmark on Saturday in the Euros.

It's down to the final 16 now and this is the first game of the knockout stages.

Wales fans will be outnumbered at the match as the Netherlands have banned non-essential visitors from the UK.

So without people in the stadium cheering them on, Wales have asked Welsh schools to sing in support.

Take a look at these school children singing the Welsh national anthem...

Although fans can't travel the team will still feel the love back home and will try to do it for the fans.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward tweeted: "No matter how many are in the stadium, we know who we are doing it for."

Wales are hoping to match or even better their performance at Euro 2016 where they reached the semi-finals.

Wales defender Connor Roberts says "99% of the world" will be supporting Denmark.

Denmark have had the uplifting story of the tournament, with midfielder Christian Eriksen and his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

Roberts says: "It's going to be tough but we're a good team, we've got good players and we've got a little bit of momentum with good performances under our belts.

"They're a really good team and they're going to have a lot of support but, when we cross that white line, we just have to give everything."

The match kicks off at 5pm. Are you supporting Wales? What score are you hoping for against Denmark? Are you doing anything special to watch the big game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.