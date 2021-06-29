Pride: What is the Progress Pride flag?

Getty Images

June is Pride month, and many people around the world will be waving a Pride flag to celebrate and show their support.

The Pride flag is a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community and its colours represent the different communities within it.

Over the last few years the Pride flag has been updated and changed to better include and represent more communities.

One of these updated versions is the Progress Pride flag.

Find out more about the Progress Pride flag and its origins below.

What is the history of the Pride flag?

The Pride flag was created by American artist and gay rights activist Gilbert Baker, and first displayed in 1978 to be a symbol for the LGBT community.

The original design had eight stripes instead of the six normally seen now, and each of its colourful stripes had a meaning.

Speaking about his design, Gilbert said: "We needed something beautiful... something from us."

What do the colours in the flag mean? Red - Life

Orange - Healing

Yellow - Sunlight

Green - Nature

Blue - Peace/Harmony/Art

Violet - Spirit

Although it would have made him a lot of money, Gilbert refused to trademark his flag design, saying it was a symbol for everyone.

The flag design spread around the world and in the 1990s it became a symbol for those fighting for equal rights for the LGBT community.

In 1994, a huge mile-long version of the flag streamed through the streets of New York to mark the 25-year anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. The Stonewall riots: The riots that changed the history of gay rights

Forty-three years later the Pride flag is still a widely used and recognised symbol of the LGBT community.

What changes have been made to the Pride flag?

Getty Images The most recent update to the Progress Pride flag includes the Intersex community

Over the years the original rainbow flag has been changed, to better represent and reflect more communities.

In 2017, Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs added black and brown stripes to the Pride flag to recognise people of colour.

One year later, an artist called Daniel Quasar released a redesign of the Pride flag, called the Progress Pride flag, which was widely shared on social media.

It included black, brown, pink, pale blue and white stripes, to represent marginalised people of colour in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the trans community, and those living with HIV/AIDS.

"The arrow points to the right to show forward movement, while being along the left edge shows that progress still needs to be made." explained Daniel Quasar.

LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. The + is an inclusive symbol to mean 'and others' to include people of all identities.

In 2021, Valentino Vecchietti of Intersex Equality Rights UK, shared an updated version to the Progress Pride flag, which included a yellow triangle and purple circle to represent the intersex community.

Intersex people are born with a combination of male and female traits, including hormones, chromosomes and genitals.