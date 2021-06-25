play
Blue Peter: Lindsey Russell will leave the show at end of the summer

Last updated at 08:02
Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell announced on last night's show that she will be leaving the programme.

Lindsey has been on the show for eight years but will be hanging up her badge at the end of the summer, on 15th July.

Lindsey landed the role of 36th Blue Peter presenter when you, the CBBC audience, voted for her on talent search programme 'Blue Peter: You Decide' back in 2013.

She beat thousands of other hopefuls to land what Lindsey calls her dream job.

Lindsey posted on her Instagram saying: "I really want to say a big thank you to YOU - the Blue Peter fans who have been with me right from the start. I was lucky enough to be the only presenter in the history of this great show to be chosen by the people that matter the most - and that's you guys watching at home.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. You all changed my life that day and I owe every magnificent moment I've had on this show to you. I will be forever grateful and I hope I did you proud.

"I've still got a few weeks left on the show and I can't wait to spend them celebrating all those fantastic memories with you guys and my wonderful BP family."

Lindsey tells viewers she is leaving Blue Peter

Blue Peter will continue with the rest of the presenting team: Richie, Mwasky and Adam.

This week Richie and Mwasky were put through their paces in North Yorkshire in the first part of their recruitment challenge as a trainee cadet in the army.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about Lindsey leaving.

  • i feel devasted :(

  • Why is she leaving im so upset she was my favourite presenter

  • no no no no

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • NO !! 😱 please stay , u r my favourite presenter ever !

  • I’ll miss Lindsey soo much!😔❤️

