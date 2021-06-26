A charity which helps children whose parents are serving in the armed forces, wants more support for them in school, especially after the pandemic.

Little Troopers estimates that there are over 100,000 children in UK schools who have parents connected to the military.

It can sometimes be tough being a military child during normal times if a parent has to go away for a long time, but lockdowns and as restrictions gradually ease this can also be challenging for lots of families.

Louise Fetigan, the founder of Little Troopers, has some advice for military children and their classmates on how best to support them.