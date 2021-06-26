While parents who serve in the armed forces might usually spend long periods of time away, during the pandemic that hasn't always happened.

Lockdowns have meant for some children, like Elivia and Gregor, that they've been able to see them much more than normal.

Some deployments have lasted much longer though, with parents having to isolate before and after going away for work.

It's also meant for children having to move around because of their parent's job, that they might have had to do this without saying goodbye to their friends and classmates.

Elivia and Gregor tell us about their experiences as military children during the pandemic.