Transition day: Top tips for starting secondary school

Thousands of you will be starting a new school soon, but this year things are a bit different.

In 2020, many secondary school transition days - where Year 6 pupils look around their new school - were cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions and this year is the same.

Children's charity Childline told Newsround that from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 they delivered 472 counselling sessions to children and young people who were concerned and worried about starting a new school.

Almost a third of this counselling (32%) was with 10-and-11-year-olds moving from primary to secondary school.

The move to Year 7 is very exciting but can be pretty nerve-wracking too.

After you told us how you're feeling about starting secondary school we asked some Year 7 kids to give you their top tips.

Find out their amazing advice in the video at the top of this page!

Starting secondary school: How you're feeling

Getty Images

Wendy Robinson, who works at Childline, told Newsround that "starting secondary school can be a scary time and every year lots of young people tell us that they are worried about the change in environment and about their friends not going to the same school.

"The cancellation of transition days for year 6 pupils means the normal apprehension surrounding starting a new school may feel more overwhelming than it would have done before the pandemic.

"Whilst change can feel really difficult, overcoming it gets easier the more often you do it and eventually you may start to look forward to new challenges."

A helpful way to overcome a new challenge is to focus on the positives rather than just the scary bits Wendy Robinson , Service Head at Childline

The change from being the oldest in school to being the youngest can be frightening for some children, with some feeling scared about being in an environment with much older young people.

The idea of having new teachers, new subjects and meeting new people can also be scary but also pretty exciting.

UnicornPug999 told Newsround: "I am very excited but very very nervous. Because I won't see my friends anymore."

fantasticflossingfox is also "really excited". They are looking forward to "the new types of lessons like D and T, Drama and Food Tech!"

Getty Images

Some of you feel frightened by the thought of the school being so big, and are scared that they will get lost and be late for classes.

One 11-year-old girl told Childline: "I am starting at secondary school and feel scared because it is so big. I am also worried about making friends."

midnightwolf told Newsround: "I am quite nervous about secondary school because a lot of my friends are going to a different school than me and I am also worried about getting lost but it will be ok in the end :)."

There is lots to look forward to when starting a new school, like the new friends you will make or the new sense of independence you may feel Wendy Robinson , Service Head at Childline

For some children, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has also increased their anxieties.

Children talked to Childline how much schooling they had missed due to the pandemic. They were worried about being behind with their learning and not being able to keep up with the increased workload at secondary school.

One 11-year-old girl told Childline: "I am worried about moving from year 6 to high school. Because of COVID, I have missed out on so much schooling and important stuff. I feel so behind with my learning and am worried about how I will manage with more work and pressure at high school".

Talking about visiting their new school before they start, schoollover said: "I will hopefully be visiting mine in early July, but we don't know if it will be possible. I have only seen the school once and won't know anyone there so it's quite nerve-wracking, but it gives me a chance to start afresh."

candycloudgalaxy123 told us: "I am actually quite excited for secondary school. I know that there will be new subjects and lockers. This all seems so fun. I have not seen my new school yet although I have seen pictures. Hopefully I can visit it in a couple of weeks as planned."

Advice from Year 7's on joining a new school

Getty Images

Newsround asked some Year 7's to give their advice to Year 6's starting a new school.

They said to "be yourself, don't worry too much and be kind".

Their advice for dealing with any unexpected changes next year is to "get fresh air" and "go on a bike ride and play football to reduce stress".

They also explained that if you haven't been able to visit your school due to coronavirus, to remember that "all teachers are understanding and can help you with your worries" when you start.

be confident, introduce yourself to others and be relaxed Year 7 student

Some of you also sent in some comments giving your advice.

Cakepop21 said: "It's nothing to worry about and you might find something you really like! Also don't worry about making friends, you will all be in a very similar position. Good luck to everyone who's starting secondary!"

BlueSparklyGymnast said: "To anyone who is nervous - I started in September and I was way too nervous - you'll be fine as long as you follow the rules (even if some seem unfair, they are there for a reason) and work hard."

U18409706 said: "I started secondary school last September and I missed my transition days. But for all the future y7s just be yourself and try your best and don't worry about getting lost, the teachers are there to help."

Transition Day: What happens if your new school isn't having one?

Getty Images

Many schools have had to cancel in-person school visits due to coronavirus.

But all is not lost!

Some schools are doing transition day differently with online tours, sending out a transition book to Year 6 students to help them prepare, and holding summer schools for Year 6's to get used to their new school.

And remember...

If you are worried about starting secondary school, there is lots of support out there for you to get help.

Speak to an adult you trust, like a parent, guardian or a teacher.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.

Childline is run by the NSPCC.