Climate change: Government's own advisers say it is too slow at delivering on climate promises

The government is being too slow at delivering on climate promises, according to its own advisors.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) say the government is only delivering a fifth of its pledges on climate change.

They believe more needs to be done to cut the UK's greenhouse gas emissions and they must act quickly.

The CCC is an independent group that advises the government on climate change issues.

The committee has released two reports which say that time is running out and it is "absolutely critical" that a new strategy is published before the COP26 climate summit, which is due to be held in Glasgow in November.

The strategy must have clear policy plans which are backed by the government. They add it must go along with a commitment to "prepare the country for the serious climate risks facing the UK."

The government's ten point plan to make the UK greener More offshore wind power Moves to boost hydrogen production, with the promise of a town heated entirely by hydrogen by the end of the decade Delivering new and advanced nuclear power Accelerating the shift to zero emission vehicles Green public transport, more cycling and walking Support for greener energies in flying and shipping sectors Greener buildings Investing in carbon capture, usage and storage Protecting our natural environment Green finance and innovation

How are the government failing?

Advisors warn that more action is needed to cut the UK's greenhouse gas emissions and protect the climate.

The CCC say that the government set the right targets but that there isn't yet a detailed plan in place which is backed by evidence.

The committee think that more needs to be done to get the public involved too, to help make these changes.

What do the CCC recommend?

Getty Images The committee suggests the government need to encourage the public to get electric vehicles

The CCC say there is still time to make "comprehensive plans and demonstrate leadership at home and to a global audience."

In order to cut back on emissions and protect the climate they have made 200 recommendations to the government which include:

Cut back on eating meat and dairy

Stop people flying so often

Encourage people to drive electric cars

They also believe that new buildings should be amended so that every development is assessed against efforts to cut greenhouses gas emission to zero overall, known as net zero, by 2050.

What does 'net zero' mean? The UK government has promised "net zero" greenhouse gases by 2050.

That means emissions from homes, transport, farming and industry will have to be avoided completely or - in the most difficult examples - offset by planting trees or sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere.

A report from the committee claims the current proposed planning bill misses the chance to make sure developments and infrastructure are in line with the net zero goal.

Lord Deben, Chairman of the Climate Change Committee, said Cumbria County Council had no guidance on what it should take into account on climate when assessing a new coal mine in the county, a proposal which has caused concern from many people and will now be judged by the government before it goes ahead.

Lord Deben added: "We are in the decisive decade for tackling climate change. The government must get real on delivery. Global Britain has to prove that it can lead a global change in how we treat our planet."

The UK is leading in diagnosis but lagging in policy and action. This cannot be put off further. We cannot deliver Net Zero without serious action on adaptation. Baroness Brown , Chair of the Adaptation Committee

What do the government say?

Cop26 A COP26 campaign poster - the summit takes place in Glasgow in November

A government spokesman said: "Any suggestion we have been slow to deliver climate action is widely off the mark. Over the past three decades, we have driven down emissions by 44% - the fastest reduction of any G7 country.

"We have set some of the most ambitious targets in the world for the future.

"In recent months, we've made clear with record investment in wind power, a new UK Emissions Trading Scheme, £5.2bn investment in flood and sea defences, clear plans to decarbonise heavy industry and North Sea oil, and businesses pledging to become net zero by 2050 or earlier.

"Our strategies this year will set out more of the very policies the Climate Change Committee is calling for as we redouble our efforts to end the UK's contribution to climate change."