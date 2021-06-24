Anton Du Beke replaces Bruno Tonioli as judge on Strictly

Anton covered the judge position last year

Strictly's longest serving professional dancer, Anton Du Beke, will join the judging panel for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancing competition will be back on screens later this year and the judging panel has just been confirmed.

Returning once again are Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas. Anton Du Beke joins the judging panel for the entire series too, following a two week stint as judge during the 2020 series.

Due to international travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, Bruno Tonioli will be unable to take part in the series this year.

He is also a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the USA so would have to be travelling between the two countries each week.

Bruno says: "Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year... Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him."

Bruno Tonioli has been on Strictly since 2004

Anton joined Strictly during its first series and is the only professional dancer to have danced in every series to date.

Anton says: "It's a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me."

