play
Watch Newsround

Summer term: Scottish schools break up for summer

Last updated at 12:27
comments
View Comments
children in tent inside houseGetty Images
Will you make a den inside this summer?

It's the summer hols!

Schools in Scotland are starting to break up for summer term this week and we want to know what you're up to.

What are your summer holiday plans? Are you planning any sleepovers? Will you meet your friends at the park one day? Or, maybe you have a birthday to celebrate?

With a few weeks off school, will you take a break from work? Will you build a den in your garden? Do you plan on visiting family?

Let us know in the comments below! And why don't you take our quiz to find out what is your ideal summer holiday.

children run under colourful tentGetty Images

The summer holidays start at different times across the UK, with Northern Ireland also breaking up in the next few weeks, compared with England and Wales who will finish towards the end of July.

To find out more about why this happens, click here.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

More like this

solstice

Summer solstice 2021: What is it and how is it celebrated?

Summer Term in Lockdown - A Newsround Special
play
7:59

Summer Term in Lockdown - A Newsround Special

dad and two children jump in air with superhero capes

Yes Day: What is it? Would your parents agree to a yes day?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thomas Muller

Who is your top player from the Euros so far?

comments
11
in-space-satellite.

New British satellites will help fight climate change and save wildlife

comments
1
three-children-leaving-school

How are you feeling about starting secondary school?

comments
21
Newsround Home