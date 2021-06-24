Summer term: Scottish schools break up for summer

Getty Images Will you make a den inside this summer?

It's the summer hols!

Schools in Scotland are starting to break up for summer term this week and we want to know what you're up to.

What are your summer holiday plans? Are you planning any sleepovers? Will you meet your friends at the park one day? Or, maybe you have a birthday to celebrate?

With a few weeks off school, will you take a break from work? Will you build a den in your garden? Do you plan on visiting family?

Let us know in the comments below! And why don't you take our quiz to find out what is your ideal summer holiday.

Getty Images

The summer holidays start at different times across the UK, with Northern Ireland also breaking up in the next few weeks, compared with England and Wales who will finish towards the end of July.

To find out more about why this happens, click here.

