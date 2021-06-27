Charli and Dixie D’Amelio create cartoon characters

Getty Images Charli (left) and Dixie (right) D'Amelio

With over 170 million subscribers between them, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are TikTok's most successful creators.

And, what do you do when you're the most successful creators in the world? You create your own cartoon characters of course.

The D'Amelio sisters have launched two cartoon characters called Squeaky and Roy based on their long lost toys.

Squeaky is the main character and is based on Dixie's favourite stuffed animal of the same name, which she lost in an airport when she was little.

IG/Squeakyandroy Squeaky and Roy meet the D'Amelio sisters

The story goes that Squeaky has been reunited with the D'Amelio family at their home in Los Angeles and has brought his pal, Roy, who is a purple penguin.

The characters have been created alongside an animation company called Invisible Universe.

The main hope is that they'll be able to sell Squeaky and Roy merchandise.

In a statement, the D'Amelio family, said: "We thought creating our own franchise could be really fun for our entire family and couldn't be happier with how Squeaky and Roy turned out."

Squeaky and Roy have of course already got their own accounts on social media, including TikTok and Instagram.

If you could create a cartoon character what would it be? Have you ever lost a teddy or toy and been reunited with it? Let us know in the comments section.