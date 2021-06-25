play
Watch Newsround

England v Germany: Can you spot the ball?

Last updated at 16:31
comments
View Comments
lampard celebrates goal.Getty Images

It's one of the oldest and fiercest rivalries in football.

On Tuesday 29 June England take on Germany for the chance to make it into the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

Ahead of the match, we've compiled a list of some of the most iconic England v Germany moments from down the years.

The task is simple. Can you spot the real ball in the pictures?

If you can't see this quiz, try here.

How did you get on?! Let us know in the comments below!

Or take this quiz to see which football celebration you would be?!

More like this

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo: Is record-breaker the greatest footballer ever?

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thomas Muller

Euro 2020: Who is your top player from the group stage?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

boy with ice cream

Scotland end of term - Tell us your summer plans

comments
42
arctic-dinosaur.

Tyrannosaurs lived in the Arctic

comments
5
three dogs taking a selfie
image

Comedy pet pics: 'Guys... get in, it's a selfie!'

Newsround Home