play
Watch Newsround

Why did Spider-Man meet the Pope?

Last updated at 11:02
comments
View Comments
Spider Man meets the PopeReuters

There was an unusual visitor to the Pope's general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

It was none other than Spider-Man - who was 'far from home' to say the least!

Spidey got to shake hands with Pope Francis but it wasn't as part of a movie.

Instead, it was to honour the work of the man under the mask - a 27-year-old Italian man called Mattia Villardita.

Mattia was given a space in the VIP section of the general audience thanks to his work with sick children.

'Spiderman' sitting at Pope's addressGetty Images

For years, he has been going around hospitals all over Italy dressed as superheroes in an attempt to cheer the younger patients up.

"When you're in a hospital, you see the world through a different lens and appreciate small things in life," he told Italian reporters.

"Many people don't realise how lucky they really are. So I felt this inner urge to do something, a mission almost."

Spider Man waves to people in the audience.Reuters

Mattia didn't waste his opportunity in front of the leader of the Catholic church and proceeded to hand him a Spider-Man mask.

Last year, Italian President Sergio Mattarella also gave Villardita a special award for his work with sick children.

More like this

Germany v Hungary

Euro 2020: Why were some fans wearing rainbow colours?

UFO.

UFOs or UAPs: What's the difference and why are people talking about them?

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thomas Muller

Euro 2020: Who is your top player from the group stage?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thomas Muller

Who is your top player from the Euros so far?

comments
10
three-children-leaving-school

How are you feeling about starting secondary school?

comments
21
in-space-satellite.

New British satellites will help fight climate change and save wildlife

comments
1
Newsround Home