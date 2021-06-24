Why did Spider-Man meet the Pope?

Reuters

There was an unusual visitor to the Pope's general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

It was none other than Spider-Man - who was 'far from home' to say the least!

Spidey got to shake hands with Pope Francis but it wasn't as part of a movie.

Instead, it was to honour the work of the man under the mask - a 27-year-old Italian man called Mattia Villardita.

Mattia was given a space in the VIP section of the general audience thanks to his work with sick children.

Getty Images

For years, he has been going around hospitals all over Italy dressed as superheroes in an attempt to cheer the younger patients up.

"When you're in a hospital, you see the world through a different lens and appreciate small things in life," he told Italian reporters.

"Many people don't realise how lucky they really are. So I felt this inner urge to do something, a mission almost."

Reuters

Mattia didn't waste his opportunity in front of the leader of the Catholic church and proceeded to hand him a Spider-Man mask.

Last year, Italian President Sergio Mattarella also gave Villardita a special award for his work with sick children.