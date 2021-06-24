NASA The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990

Nasa experts are facing a VERY tricky tech issue in space!

How do you fix the computer on a space telescope that is 500km from Earth?

Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope has stopped working because of an issue with a 1980s computer that is on board to run Hubble's science instruments.

The US space agency says the $4.7 billion telescope, which was launched in 1990, has stopped all astronomical viewing and has been stuck in 'safe mode' since Sunday 13 June.

Nasa scientists have tried to restart the computer but the same thing happened. They're now trying to switch to a backup.

NASA This is one of the largest photos ever taken by Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope of the Crab Nebula

Unfortunately, it is not yet known when Nasa will be able to get the Hubble back working normally again.

A spokesperson for Nasa said that there is "No definitive timeline for bringing the computer back online" but that the team has "multiple options available to them and are working to find the best solution to return the telescope to science operations as soon as possible."

What is the Hubble Space Telescope?

Space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock tells us why the Hubble Space Telescope is so important

The Hubble space telescope is one of Nasa's real success stories and has been sending back amazing images and scientific data about the universe for decades.

The Hubble recently marked its 31st anniversary in space, doing so with an image of a giant star on the edge of destruction.

The Hubble telescope was launched on April 24, 1990, via the space shuttle Discovery from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida and is set to be replaced by the James Webb Telescope later this year.