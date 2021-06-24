Euro 2020: Why were some fans wearing rainbow colours?

Reuters

A rainbow-coloured protest took place during Germany's Euro 2020 match against Hungary last night in support of LGBT rights.

Uefa blocked Germany's plan to light up their stadium in rainbow colours in protest against an anti-gay law passed in Hungary.

Hungarian MPs voted last week to ban the promotion of homosexuality to under-18s.

Loads of fans waved multi-coloured flags in the crowd and one spectator with a rainbow flag ran on to the pitch during the Hungarian national anthem.

Getty Images Germany keeper Manuel Neuer wore a rainbow-coloured captain's armband

Germany is among 13 EU countries which have criticised the law, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cancelled his visit to Wednesday's match as a consequence.

Where did the rainbow flag come from?

Uefa defended its stance, saying that it was a "politically and religiously neutral organisation" and allowing the stadium to be rainbow coloured would be a political decision.

EPA Stadiums across Germany displayed rainbow lights in support of the LGBT community

In its statement on Twitter, Uefa added a rainbow to its logo. But it said the rainbow was not a political symbol "but rather a sign of [its] firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society."

Some of Germany's biggest companies, including BMW, Volkswagen, Siemens, have also posted rainbow colours on social media.

Getty Images

The Hungarian government has dismissed the criticism of the anti-LGBT law as "fake news".

Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga said the law did not discriminate against any member of society and complained that the countries involved had not contacted Budapest to clarify its true meaning.