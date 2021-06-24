play
Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Disney's live-action remake

Last updated at 06:36
Rachel ZeglerGetty Images
Rachel is a busy woman - here she is on another film set and she's already got her next role as Snow White sorted!

Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney's live-action remake of the classic fairy-tale.

Responding to the big news, the Colombian-American actress, 20, said: "Well... hello to a dream come true."

Snow White And The Seven Dwarves, released in 1937, was the first Disney animated feature film.

Marc Webb, whose previous films include The Amazing Spider-Man, is set to direct the new film and production is expected to begin next year.

There have been loads of live-action remakes of Disney classics over the last few years and at the moment lots more are being made or are in their planning stages like a live-action remake of the film Hercules and The Little Mermaid.

So which are you looking forward to the most? Vote or let us know in the comments.

