Transition Day: How are you feeling about starting secondary school?

Thousands of you will be starting a new school in September, but this year things are a bit different.

Like in 2020, many secondary school transition days - where Year 6 pupils look around their new school - are being cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

The move to Year 7 is very exciting but can be pretty nerve-wracking too.

We want to know how you're feeling about starting secondary school and whether you've been able to visit your new school or not.

Let us know in the comments below!