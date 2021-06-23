Minecraft: New DLC features Sonic the Hedgehog

Minecraft/Sega

The world's fastest hedgehog is back - and this time he's taking a trip to Minecraft!

That's right, to celebrate his 30th anniversary Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends will be heading to Minecraft in a special DLC.

Players will be able to interact with characters like Knuckles, Amy, Tails and Shadow, as well as the evil Dr Robotnik in some of Sonic's famous locations such as the Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone.

Sega and Minecraft developer Mojang have said there will be "epic levels", races against friends, and hidden secrets in Sonic the Hedgehog's "blockiest adventure yet".

Just don't forget to grab those... square rings? You better believe it!

Sonic the Hedgehog at 30

The first Sonic game, released in 1991 for the Sega Genesis, was developed after Sega wanted a character to compete with Nintendo's mascot, Mario.

Sonic's success helped Sega become one of the leading video game companies during the 1990s, with the first game going on to sell around 15 million copies.

Did you know? Naoto Ohshima is credited as the original designer of Sonic the Hedgehog.

That success has generally continued, with the famous blue hedgehog recently appearing in his own 2020 movie, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' with a sequel planned for release next year.

There's also a new animated Netflix series, Sonic Prime, coming soon too.

However, newer Sonic games, such as Sonic Forces have been criticised by reviewers and gamers unhappy that the gameplay was 'boring', 'forgettable' and didn't have a good storyline.

Are you more like Sonic the Hedgehog or Mario? Have a go at our quiz to find out, and let us know what you think about the new collab in the comments below!

