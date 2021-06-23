One Britain One Nation: Government backs campaign for song to be sung in schools

Getty Creative

The government has supported a campaign asking school children to sing a "patriotic" song this Friday to celebrate One Britain One Nation (OBON) Day.

The official song, written by children from St John's Primary School in Bradford, includes the lyrics: "We are Britain and we have one dream, to unite all people in one great team."

The OBON campaign, founded by retired policeman Kash Singh, says its aim is "to create a strong, fair, harmonious and a proud British Nation - celebrating patriotism and respect for all our people".

But the song has faced criticism on social media with some users saying it sounded "ridiculous".

Twitter / DfE Some people on social media have pointed out that 25 June marks the start of the school holidays for many pupils in Scotland so they would not be able to take part in the event

On Monday, the Department for Education tweeted its support for the campaign: "We're encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect."

As well as singing the tune, pupils across the UK are being asked to clap for one minute to celebrate those people who helped during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools are also being encouraged to dress children in red, white and blue for the day too.

It is not known how many schools are taking part in the OBON event.

Our nation survived through many storms and many wars. We've opened our doors, and widened our island's shores. We celebrate our differences with love in our hearts. United for ever, never apart. Lyrics from 'One Britain One Nation' official song

Some people on social media have pointed out that 25 June marks the start of the school holidays for many pupils in Scotland, so they would not be able to take part in the event.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the idea "ludicrous" and said the timing showed the UK government's "disinterest" in Scotland.

The Department for Education - which has responsibility for schools in England - said it supported the "broad aims" of the day but it was not endorsing any specific materials produced by the campaign.

And, some social media users have made it clear that they aren't loving the song after hearing a recording of it.

One user said: "It's just so bad. It still manages to get worse every single time you hear it."

Another said: "They should put that song into Eurovision. They hate us as it is, so we might as well go for broke."

Is your school getting involved in One Britain One Nation Day? Will you be singing the song? Let us know in the comments.