Euro 2020: Who is your top player from the group stage?

Last updated at 05:32
Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thomas MullerGetty Images
Some big names have been on show - but who's lived up to expectations in the tournament so far?

The first round of the Euro 2020 is over and we now know who has made it through to the final 16.

Joining England and Wales in the knockout stages are: Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden, France, Wales, England, Germany, Ukraine, Spain and Portugal.

Unfortunately for Scotland they didn't qualify for the next stage after losing 3-1 to Croatia in their final group game.

But we want to know who do you think has been the best player so far? Who has given a star performance? Take part in our vote and then let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Let us know in the comments too! Which player is your favourite? Which team are you supporting now? We want to hear from you.

