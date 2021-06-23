Yes Day: What is it? Would your parents agree to a yes day?

Getty Images

Have you heard of a yes day? Well, if not, it's a day when your parents or guardians have to say yes to everything you ask! Sounds great!

It's been around for a while but it's taking the internet by storm again after the film Yes Day came out on Netflix earlier this year.

In the film, the parents, who usually say no, decide to say yes and agree to anything their kids ask which leads to a day of adventure.

So what do you think? Would you like your parents to have a yes day? What would you ask them to do? Let us know in the comments below!

Getty Images Chocolate for breakfast? Would you ask for this on your yes day?

What is it?

Yes Day is very simple - your parents or guardians have to say yes to anything you ask!

Ice cream for dinner? Yes. Stay up late to watch a film? Yes. Obstacle course in the living rom? Yes.

Sometimes it might feel like parents say no a lot, so a yes day gives children a chance to have fun and take control.

There might be some rules put in place though, such as you can't spend over a certain amount of money, you have to include your siblings or it can't be too far away from the house - and, importantly, it must always be safe.

But, otherwise, children have the power and parents must agree.

Getty Images Would you make your parents dress up on yes day?

Where did it start?

The day has become popular again recently after the new Netflix film, Yes Day, was released earlier this year.

In the film the parents realise they say no to their children a lot, so after hearing a suggestion about having a yes day, they decide to give it a go.

But, first the kids have to earn the day by keeping out of trouble, doing chores and working hard at school.

They manage to do it and get a yes day as a reward! On the day they dress their parents in crazy outfits, go through a car wash with the windows down and the adults can't look at anything with a screen on it.

The film was inspired by a book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal where no matter how silly or crazy the request, there is one day a year when children will always hear the answer yes!

Who is taking part?

Kaji Family/YouTube YouTuber Ryan made his dad say yes to everything for 24 hours!

Actress Jennifer Garner - who plays the mum in the film - has been having yes days for her children for years.

After reading the book Jennifer was inspired and begin having the days with her own kids who made her sleep in a tent in the garden.

YouTuber Ryan's World made his parents have a yes day too. Ryan asked his dad for sushi and French fries and his dad had to say yes and order it for him. He also made his dad hop on one leg and try to catch him.

There are loads of other YouTubers who are also getting in on the action and getting their parents involved in their fun yes day requests.

We want to know what would you ask for on yes day? Pizza for breakfast? Camp out in the garden? Would your parents agree to a yes day? Let us know in the comments below.