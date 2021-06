Lego have unveiled their first bricks made from recycled plastic.

Lego say that over the past three years, scientists and engineers have tested over 250 variations to get to this brick.

It will be about 18-24 months before the bricks made from recycled material appear in shops.

Lego said: "Just as kids build, un-build and rebuild with LEGO bricks at home, we're doing the same in our lab."

Hayley has been finding out more about the new bricks...