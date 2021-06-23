play
Watch Newsround

Covid: 250,000 children in England missed school last week because of cases

Last updated at 07:55
comments
View Comments (5)
School in pandemicPA Media

Nearly 250,000 children in England missed school last week because of coronavirus infections, self-isolation or school closures.

It was the most disrupted week since schools fully reopened in March, according to figures from the Department for Education (DfE).

It showed that on 17 June around 172,000 pupils in state schools were self-isolating because of Covid case contacts within schools.

There were also 9,000 pupils out of the classroom with confirmed Covid-19 cases, 16,000 with unconfirmed cases and more than 7,000 whose schools had closed because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Have you had to miss school because of infections, self-isolation or closures? How has it affected you? Get in touch and leave us a comment below.

Primary SchoolGetty Images

The rise in cases has been linked to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant across the UK.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said on Twitter: "Schools have no choice but to hang on until the end of term managing this situation. We pay tribute to them. But we simply cannot have another term of large numbers of children spending time out of school because of coronavirus."

A Government spokesperson said: "Schools across the country continue to have robust protective measures in place, including regular twice weekly testing to break chains of transmission and keeping pupils in smaller group bubbles. We are also taking additional measures in areas where there is a high prevalence of the virus, including increasing the availability of testing for staff, pupils and families and working with directors of public health on further measures to reduce local transmission.

"Absence in schools continues to reflect wider community transmission. Where students have to self-isolate, schools are providing high-quality remote education."

More like this

girl-wearing-mask-in-street

Covid in Scotland: Delay to lockdown easing

People walking past Covid-19 warning sign in Marble Arch, London

England lockdown: PM confirms four-week delay

Boy being immunised

Will children get the coronavirus vaccine?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • I've had to isolate twice! I'm actually one of the kids that was isolating last week smh. Now I have to isolate for 10 MORE days and I'm missing everything :\

    Aphrodite--

  • I have had to isolate 3 times in total

    • Aqua replied:
      Wow! I had to isolate only once which was last year!

  • I didn't however in December our school closed for the rest of the term as we had more than 60 cases among teachers and children

  • I haven`t missed school as in not been there. I have missed school as in I miss you.

Top Stories

kid-on-device.

Charity tells kids to reduce screen time and get active

comments
15
boy
play
1:33

Your messages on Thank a Teacher Day

euros

Euro 2020: What's next for England, Scotland and Wales?

comments
23
Newsround Home