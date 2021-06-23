Justin Bieber meets the French President

Instagram/@justinbieber Justin Bieber (centre) posted a picture of his visit with Emmanuel Macron (centre, right) on Instagram

Justin Bieber has met up with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris.

Bieber went with his wife, Hailey, and they had an official visit to the Élysée Palace which is where the president lives.

Macron and Bieber discussed issues related to young people during the visit.

The meeting coincided with a special annual celebration in France called Fête de la musique, also known as Music Day.

On Music Day people in France are allowed and urged to play music outside in their neighbourhoods or in public spaces and parks.

According to French television reports, the meeting took place at Bieber's request because he was passing through the city.

Pictures of the visit were posted by President Macron's official photographer on Instagram and Bieber himself added a photo for his 178 million followers to see.

The Canadian musician reportedly has some French-Canadian ancestry and speaks a little bit of French.