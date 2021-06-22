15-year-old Caitríona is an All-Ireland champion musician.

She plays five instruments - banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar and mandola.

During lockdown she began posting videos on social media showcasing her wide-ranging musical talent.

Caitríona said: "I haven't seen any of my friends who play music in sessions for so long and I can't wait to see them again, it will be great to play together.

"I love playing Irish traditional music, it helps me escape and I'll never give it up."