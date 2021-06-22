Billie Eilish apologises over old video clip

Getty Images Billie Eilish says she didn't know the word was a derogatory term

Billie Eilish has apologised after an old video of her was posted online and appeared to show her mouthing a racist word.

Many of her fans asked her to respond to the clip, after it spread on social media.

The singer has now shared a statement saying she is "appalled and embarrassed".

The video - which was uploaded to TikTok - was a compilation of clips edited together and appeared to show Eilish mouthing an anti-Asian slur, which features in the lyrics of another artist's song from 2011.

Eilish said she was "13 or 14" years old when the clip was filmed, and that she didn't know at the time it was "a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community".

She said: "This song was the only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.

"Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."

The award-winning singer says she's always worked hard to fight for equality

I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. Billie Eilish

Billie also addressed other footage of her speaking in different accents saying that it was a "silly gibberish made up voice" that she's done since being a child.

"It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in no way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the slightest," she said.

Billie Eilish posted an apology on her Instagram Story

Billie finished her statement by saying that she didn't mean for any of her actions to cause hurt to others.

She added: "I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality.

"We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning."