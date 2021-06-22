play
Watch Newsround

Carl Nassib becomes first openly gay NFL player

Last updated at 07:40
comments
View Comments
Carl NassibGetty Images

Carl Nassib has become the first ever active NFL player to come out as gay.

The American Football player, who plays for Las Vegas Raiders, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest," he said.

"I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for."

He has donated $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which helps young LGBTQ+ people in America.

No openly gay player has ever played in the NFL.

Michael Sam came out as gay before he was drafted by the St Louis Rams in 2014 and played for them in the pre-season, but did not make their final team for the regular season.

Former LA Galaxy and USA footballer Robbie Rogers became the first openly gay man to play in one of the USA's big five sports leagues when he came out in February 2013.

Carl Nassib.Reuters
Nassib is an experienced American Football player and is just about to enter his sixth season in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said: "These are personal decisions. It's 2021, and he's a Raider. If he's happy, I'm happy. It takes courage.

"I thought we got to the point where this wasn't [a prominent news story]. It doesn't change my opinion of him as a man or as a Raider."

In his statement on Instagram, Nassib said he hoped his decision to come out could help others: "I'm a pretty private person so I hope that you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important.

"I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary, but until then I'm going to do my best to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate."

More like this

LGBT-flag.

12 LGBT+ icons from history you should know about

Man holding rainbow flag
play
0:58

What is homophobia?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Empire Windrush

Windrush Day: Celebrations and storytelling

comments
2
gilmour chilwell and mount.

England players to self isolate after Gilmour positive Covid test

comments
1
two girls working together on ipad

Have you been affected by your school bubble popping?

comments
13
Newsround Home