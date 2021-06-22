Covid in Scotland: Delay to lockdown easing expected

Getty Images Scotland's move to level zero is expected to be delayed by three weeks

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland later.

She suggested last week that the move to level zero - the lowest in Scotland's five-tier lockdown system - was likely to be pushed back by three weeks.

Originally set for 28 June, it could be delayed until at least mid-July so more people can be vaccinated.

Ms Sturgeon is also is expected to give an indication of what life could look like once the country has moved to level zero and beyond.

Covid in Scotland: Why is lockdown easing being delayed?

PA Media Nicola Sturgeon indicated last week that it was unlikely that any area would move down a level on 28 June

The number of Covid cases in Scotland has been steadily rising since early May.

Ms Sturgeon said last week that the reason for the likely pause in easing restrictions was to "buy...time for vaccination to get ahead and stay ahead of the virus".

"Doing that will give us the best chance, later in July, of getting back on track and restoring the much greater normality that we all crave," she added.

While large parts of Scotland moved into level one earlier this month, and some islands went down to level zero.

Many parts of the country, including Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh, remain in level two, where there are stricter limits on the size of groups that can meet.

What is level zero? The Scottish lockdown model has five levels from zero to four. Level zero is the closest to 'normal', with most restrictions no longer in place. Eight people from four houses will be allowed to stay in your home - including overnight. Level four is the top level of restrictions and close to a full lockdown, with non-essential shops closed and restrictions on meeting indoors.

The first minister has previously indicated that it was unlikely any area would move down a level on 28 June.

Instead, she suggested the current level of restrictions was likely to remain until 19 July - the same date Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set as the end of England's lockdown restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon said on Friday that all adults in Scotland should have been offered a first dose of the vaccine by the end of this week, and all adults will have received a first dose by 18 July - almost two weeks ahead of schedule.

In Wales, lockdown rules are being reviewed again on 15 July, while the next planned easing in Northern Ireland is set for 5 July.