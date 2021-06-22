National School Sport Week: Charity tells kids to reduce screen time

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: 'Pause to Play': Charity tells kids to get outside and reduce screen time

Laptop learning, virtual classrooms and video calls. The amount of time we’ve spent staring at screens has increased over the last year because of the global pandemic.

A charity called The Youth Sport Trust is encouraging schools to take part in a campaign to help young people be more active.

‘Pause to play’ is part of National School Sport Week and around 1,600 schools and organisations will be taking part.

It’s hoped that it will give children the opportunity to switch off their gadgets and swap them for a bit of exercise and fresh air.

We want to know what you think. Do you find it hard to switch off from screens or do you think that they aren't a problem? How long do you spend online compared to being active? Let us know in the comments below.