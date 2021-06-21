Windrush Day takes place on 22 June - A special day to remember when around 500 migrants from the Caribbean arrived at Tilbury Docks in Essex in 1948.

This year the government has announced that it will be giving £500,000 to charities, community groups and councils across England to mark the event.

Baye (and her mum Simone!) got in touch with us to tell us about her granddad who was part of the Windrush Generation and travelled from the Caribbean during the 1960s.

He started his own allotment garden where he could grow all kinds of vegetables, and Baye used to help him out.