Laptop learning, virtual classrooms and video calls. The amount of time we’ve spent staring at screens has increased over the last year because of the global pandemic.

The Youth Sport Trust are encouraging schools to take part in a campaign to help young people be more active.

‘Pause to play’ is part of National School Sport Week. 1,600 schools and organisations will be taking part and it’s hoped it will give children the opportunity to switch off their gadgets and swap them for a bit of exercise and fresh air.

Shanequa has been finding out more!