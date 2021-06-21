Tokyo 2020: Up to 10,000 Japanese fans allowed at Olympic venues

AFP It might be the year 2021 but the Olympics are still officially called Tokyo 2020 because it was supposed to take place last year!

There's not long to go until the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and there's been a lot of debate about who will be able to watch the events live.

Overseas spectators are banned, but organisers have confirmed that up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be permitted at Olympics venues.

They said fans who live in Japan could attend providing crowds did not exceed 50 percent of a venue's capacity.

Fans will not be allowed to shout or speak loudly, and must wear face masks at all times while in venues.

Getty Images The Olympics are scheduled to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from 24 August

Health bosses have warned against allowing fans into the Games, and said that holding the events without spectators was the "least risky" and most desirable option.

But Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto, said: "There are so many cases, domestically and internationally [of] sports events with spectators,"

"By exercising thorough measures and based on the government criteria, we believe we can hold the Games with spectators.

"The entire world is facing the same issues and we have to work together to overcome them."

Photoshot Many people in Japan are against the Olympics

Current polls in Japan show nearly 70 percent of the population do not want the Olympics to go ahead.

The country has already banned international fans from coming to Japan to attend the events and there are talks that some competitions could even end up happening in empty stadiums.

The Japanese government is speeding up its vaccination programme to try and get as many people protected before the Games begin.

If there is a rapid increase in Covid-19 infections and a big impact on Japan's healthcare systems, further restrictions will be considered.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga encouraged the Japanese public to watch the Games on television, rather than attending events in person.