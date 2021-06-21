play
Show Your Stripes Day: What it tells us about climate change

Last updated at 12:39
show-your-stripes.Professor Ed Hawkins
Warming Stripes for United Kingdom from 1884-2020

You might have spotted pictures of stripes around recently - and it's all to do with climate change awareness.

Show Your Stripes Day on 21 June is all about raising awareness about climate change, by showing how temperatures have changed over time.

A climate scientists at the University of Reading has designed pictures for every region or country, and the stripes on the pictures change from mainly blue to mainly red in recent years, illustrating the average annual rise in temperature.

show-your-stripes.Professor Ed Hawkins
This is how temperatures have been rising in South America (1901-2020)

Weather presenters and the general public are invited to take part in the campaign by downloading the "Warming Stripes" for their country or region and posting it to social media.

The graphics have been designed to be as simple as possible, in order to start conversations around the climate crisis, rather than overload viewers with confusing information.

Professor Hawkins said: "The Warming Stripes are a simple and compelling way to visualise that the world is warming and that every country is warming.

"The graphics can help start local conversations about the increasing risks from climate change wherever you live, and the necessary actions to avoid the worst consequences."

show-your-stripes.Professor Ed Hawkins
This picture represents rising temperatures across Africa (1901-2020)

The campaign is supported by UN Climate Change, the World Meteorological Organisation and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which hope to use the "Warming Stripes" to help build momentum towards the UN Climate Change Conference Cop26 which is taking place in Glasgow in December.

Data is available for most countries dating back to 1901, and comes from the Berkeley Earth temperature data set, the UK Met Office and some countries' meteorological agencies.

comments
comments
