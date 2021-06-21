Coronavirus: Has your bubble been affected?

Getty Images

School bubbles were introduced to try and help stop the spread of the coronavirus, so that if one child gets it the virus then they spread it to a limited number of people.

If a bubble bursts, then the children within it have to work from home, until the isolation period ends.

According to the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), recent data shows that schools are having to close multiple classes or bubbles.

The NAHT said there's concern about the Delta variant of the virus, which is spreading quickly across some areas of the UK, and that it is causing more school bubbles to pop, especially in areas with higher numbers of Covid cases.

So we want to know - have you been affected by your bubble popping? Is it difficult? Or do you enjoy working from home?

Getty Images

Earlier this month the Department for Education (DfE) said only around 1% of state school students in England have been absent for Covid-related reasons each day since mid April.

Measures are in place to try and reduce the amount of time children are out of the classroom.

Getty Images Secondary school students have been put into bubbles to limit interaction with other pupils

At the moment, all secondary school pupils in England have been asked to carry out two at-home tests per week.

The aim is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep track of who might have the virus, even if they don't have any symptoms.

Primary school pupils aren't being asked to take the tests - only secondary school pupils.

So let us know about your school bubble, has it burst? How many times? If so how has it affected you? Let us know in the comments below.