Euro 2020: Scotland player Billy Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus

Scottish footballer Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will now have to isolate for ten days.

He's been playing in the Euro 2020 tournament for his country, but will have to miss Scotland's next game against Croatia on Tuesday.

Both sides have a point after two matches while England and the Czech Republic are on four points ahead of their meeting at Wembley.

He's considered Scotland's one of best players, and it'll be a big loss for the team.

On Twitter, the Scotland National Team posted this message:

"We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19.

Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Who is he?

Gilmore usually plays for Chelsea.

Already a Champions League winner with his club, he put in a strong performance in Scotland's 0-0 draw with England at Wembley.

What will it mean for the team?

The Scottish FA currently say there are no close contacts identified from inside the camp, with 25 players fit to face Croatia.

Scotland must win at Hampden to have hope of progression from Group D.