Astronauts have completed a six-hour spacewalk as they installed new solar panels on the International Space Station (ISS).

French and American astronauts carried out the work - high above the Earth below - on Sunday 20 June.

The solar panels, which are 19 metres tall and expected to last 15 years, will power daily tasks and the science projects carried out on the ISS.

Take a look at the astronauts in action as the Earth spins by below them in this sped up footage, courtesy of Nasa.