Usain Bolt welcomes twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo

World famous sprinter Usain Bolt has announced the birth of twin sons, named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.
He shared the news on social media on Father's Day, with a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children's names.
The Olympic champion posted a photo of him and partner Kasi Bennett, with their twin boys and one-year-old daughter Olympia Lightning.
The couple did not say when exactly the twins were born.
Thunder and Saint Leo Bolt: What else do we know?
Before Olympia Lightning was born, Bolt kept followers updated of Bennett's pregnancy, however this time around the couple kept her pregnancy with the twins quiet.
Fellow athletes congratulated Bolt on the surprise news.
British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith said: "Omg!! Congratulations 😩😍 so adorable!"
Thunder and Saint Leo aren't the only kids with a name that gives a nod to their parent's career.
