Euro 2020: Wales through to last 16 despite Italy defeat

WATCH: Pessina scores only goal of the game as Italy beat Wales

Wales booked their place in the second round of Euro 2020 despite losing 1-0 against Italy on Sunday.

Wales were forced to play the final half an hour with ten men after Ethan Ampadu was sent off for a tackle on Federico Bernardeschi.

Wales made it through in second place on goal difference despite other results in the group where Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1.

Italy had already qualified for the last 16 and Matteo Pessina's goal have them the lead before half-time.

But Wales dug deep to make sure they didn't suffer a heavy defeat, and now Robert Page's team can look forward to a second-round match against Group B's runners-up in Amsterdam next Saturday.

As for Italy, an 11th competitive win in a row will see them face Group C's second-placed team at Wembley on the same day.

What about England and Scotland?

England and Scotland play their final Group D games on Tuesday 22 June. England will play the Czech Republic and Scotland will play Croatia, with both games starting at 8pm.

To qualify for the next round, Scotland need to win their game against Croatia - and hope that there is a clear winner out of England and Czech Republic.

England, meanwhile, need to at least draw or win against the Czech Republic to guarantee qualification.

And, there is a glimmer of hope should Scotland or England finish third in the group. The four best third-placed teams out of the six groups also go through to the next round.