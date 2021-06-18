Democratic Unionist Party looking for new leader after Edwin Poots resigns

PA Media Edwin Poots became leader of the DUP in May

The biggest party in Northern Ireland is looking for a new leader after less than a month in charge.

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Edwin Poots, has resigned after just 21 days in charge.

He replaced former First Minister Arlene Forster after the party's first ever leadership election.

Mr Poots had lost the support of many of the politicians on his own team in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

What happened?

When Mr Poots won the leadership election in May, he said it was the greatest honour of his life.

But he has resigned just three weeks after being elected following a series of resignations and criticism from his own side.

It comes after a series of political arguments in Northern Ireland.

I have asked the party chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected. The party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place Edwin Poots

In 2020 a deal was agreed between all the parties in Northern Ireland and the UK government in Westminster to get the Northern Ireland Assembly working again.

Part of that deal included a commitment to create a body to help protect and develop both the Irish and Ulster-Scots languages.

When Mr Poots - who is an MP in the Houses of Parliament - took over as leader of the DUP, he also needed to appoint a new first minister to get the Assembly working again.

The rules of the Assembly require the agreement of the second biggest party in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein. But Sinn Fein said they wouldn't agree unless progress was guaranteed on the issues around the Irish language.

In the end a deal was agreed to move forward and Mr Poots named Paul Givan as the party's choice to be first minister, while Sinn Fein said Michelle O'Neill would resume her post as deputy first minister.

Other people in his party were unhappy with the deal Mr Poots had agreed to but when - at a private party meeting - they voted against Mr Givan's appointment being made, Mr Poots went ahead anyway.

He was criticised for doing that and following a meeting with his DUP colleagues Mr Poots resigned.

What happens next?

Mr Poots has said a new election will be held and he will stay on as leader until that time.