Euro 2020: What's next for England, Scotland and Wales?

Getty Images

England and Scotland battled to a 0-0 draw at Wembley last night, leaving both teams with a chance of qualifying for the next round of Euro 2020.

Wales also have just one group match left and are in a good position to qualify for the last 16.

So, what's next for England, Scotland and Wales - what do the teams have to do to qualify and who could they face in the next round?

Don't worry - we've got you covered! We've crunched all the numbers, so read on to find out all you need to know for your team!

What's next for England and Scotland in Group D?

It's all to play for in Group D as all teams could still qualify for the next round.

England and Scotland play their final Group D games on Tuesday June 22.

England will play the Czech Republic and Scotland will play Croatia, with both games starting at 8pm.

To qualify for the next round, Scotland need to win their game against Croatia - and hope that there is a clear winner out of England and Czech Republic.

That would move Scotland to 4 points, level with the loser of England v Czech Republic.

England, meanwhile, need to at least draw or win against the Czech Republic to guarantee qualification.

Whoever wins the group faces a potentially tough last-16 clash with the runners-up in Group F (France, Portugal, Germany or Hungary).

While, the runners-up will meet the runners-up from Group E (Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia).

And, there is a glimmer of hope should Scotland or England finish third in the group.

The four best third-placed teams out of the six groups also go through to the next round.

What do Wales need in Group E?

Wales' final group match is against Italy on Sunday at 5pm.

Italy are already guaranteed to go through after winning their first two games.

Wales need only a draw from the match to secure their own qualification.

If Wales lose, and Switzerland beat Turkey by enough goals, then the Welsh team could finish third in the group. Then they'd have to hope to be one of the best third-placed teams.

But qualification is looking good for The Dragons!

The group winner will face the runners-up in Group C (Austria, Ukraine, Netherlands or North Macedonia) in the last 16.

The runners-up will face the runners-up from Group B (Belgium, Russia, Finland or Denmark).

