play
Watch Newsround

What's it like living on Mars?

Have you ever wondered what it's like living on Mars?

That's what Dr Michaela Musilova and her colleagues are looking into. They're currently carrying out research in Hawaii to help prepare humans to live on the Red Planet.

Dr Michaela is the director of the HI-SEAS research station which is located on the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii. Those who travel there to assist with the research spend long periods of time at the station where they live as if they were actually on Mars!

So what's day-to-day life like there? Watch to find out more!

Watch more videos

What's it like living on Mars?
Video

What's it like living on Mars?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'
Video

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?
Video

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?
Video

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'
Video

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Top Stories

England and Scotland players

England v Scotland - are you excited for the match?

comments
Matt Hancock

Why are people talking about Boris Johnson's texts?

comments
child writing at desk

Charity calls for more support for students learning English

comments
Newsround Home