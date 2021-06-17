What's it like living on Mars?

Have you ever wondered what it's like living on Mars?

That's what Dr Michaela Musilova and her colleagues are looking into. They're currently carrying out research in Hawaii to help prepare humans to live on the Red Planet.

Dr Michaela is the director of the HI-SEAS research station which is located on the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii. Those who travel there to assist with the research spend long periods of time at the station where they live as if they were actually on Mars!

So what's day-to-day life like there? Watch to find out more!