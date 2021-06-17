play
Euro 2020: England v Scotland - are you excited for the match?

It's a game 25 years in the making - but the big question is, who will win?

England and Scotland will face each other in a Euro 2020 Group D game at Wembley on Friday, their first meeting at a major men's tournament since the Three Lions won 2-0 in the same stadium at Euro 96.

The two sides opened the tournament with different results, England beating Croatia 1-0 and Scotland losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic.

So, should England boss Gareth Southgate stick with the same team that secured their first victory in an opening game of a Euros?

And, what about Scotland manager Steve Clarke? Will he need to ring the changes in pursuit of a famous win that would kickstart his side's campaign?

Have you got any special plans for the match? Head to the comments to let us know your thoughts.

What will the score be?

We want to hear from you - which team do you think will come out on top? Have your say in the vote below and let us know who you're supporting in the comments!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Come on England!!

  • I support Scotland, but I think England's going to win!
    Good luck!

    • Esther replied:
      Hi my name is esther I'm a girl [Personal details removed by Moderator]

  • I think England will win! Good luck with your votes!

