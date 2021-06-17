Euro 2020: England v Scotland - are you excited for the match?

Getty Images

It's a game 25 years in the making - but the big question is, who will win?

England and Scotland will face each other in a Euro 2020 Group D game at Wembley on Friday, their first meeting at a major men's tournament since the Three Lions won 2-0 in the same stadium at Euro 96.

The two sides opened the tournament with different results, England beating Croatia 1-0 and Scotland losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic.

So, should England boss Gareth Southgate stick with the same team that secured their first victory in an opening game of a Euros?

And, what about Scotland manager Steve Clarke? Will he need to ring the changes in pursuit of a famous win that would kickstart his side's campaign?

