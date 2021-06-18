play
Watch Newsround

Personality Quiz: Find out which summer sporting event YOU are

Last updated at 10:42
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
2021 sports calendar - your guide to everything that's going on!

Summer 2021, is full of some of the year's biggest sporting events.

There's the Euros, the Olympics, the F1 season, Wimbledon and so much more to look forward too.

But what does your personality say about which event YOU would be?

kids outdoorsGetty Images

Take our super quick and just for fun quiz to see which event you'd be! Are you ready to find out which event is best matched with your personality?

Remember its just for fun and you can take the quiz as many times as you like.

Let us know in the comments what you got and if you agree!

If you can't see the quiz, click here.

More like this

Olympic-rings.

Tokyo 2020: Will the Olympics still happen in 50 days?

girls-dancing
play
1:13

Ballet with poetry instead of music

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

England and Scotland players

England v Scotland - are you excited for the match?

comments
71
england and scotland flag on green pitch
play
1:04

Your predictions for England vs Scotland match

joe-biden.

Juneteenth becomes a national holiday

comments
1
Newsround Home