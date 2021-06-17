PM Boris Johnson calls Health Secretary Matt Hancock 'hopeless' in texts

PA Media The Whatsapp messages show the prime minister calling the UK's health secretary "hopeless"

Former government adviser Dominic Cummings has published messages, apparently from Boris Johnson, in which the prime minister calls the health secretary Matt Hancock "hopeless".

It is the latest incident in a bitter battle between Mr Cummings, the PM's former top adviser, and Mr Hancock over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Downing Street has not denied that the messages were sent by Boris Johnson.

But Mr Johnson's official spokesman said the prime minister has full confidence in the health secretary.

Who is Dominic Cummings and what is his relationship to Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings worked together closely for several years.

When Boris Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, Dominic Cummings joined his team as senior advisor. In his role he provided the prime minister with assistance and advice.

In November 2020 he left his job after reports of disagreements at Downing Street.

Recently Mr Cummings gave evidence to MPs which was highly critical of how the government had handled the coronavirus crisis. He also heavily criticised the role played by Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the handling of the pandemic.

Some supporters of the Prime Minister have said that Dominic Cummings isn't to be trusted. They say he wants to get revenge on Boris Johnson because he lost his job.

But others say that Dominic Cummings was right in the middle of things when big decisions were made about coronavirus, and that it's important to listen to his views on what he thinks went wrong.

What did Dominic Cummings say in his latest blog?

In a blog post online, Mr Cummings accused Mr Hancock of trying to "rewrite history" when the health secretary spoke to the parliamentary committee hearing looking into how the government has managed the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Cummings also took aim at Boris Johnson, claiming he had "lied about failures" during the government's response to the pandemic.

"If No 10 is prepared to lie so deeply and widely about such vital issues of life and death last year, it cannot be trusted now either on Covid or any other crucial issue of war and peace," Mr Cummings wrote.

Mr Cummings appears to have kept WhatsApp messages from his time in government and selected six to share with readers of his blog.

One of them appears to show a conversation between him and Boris Johnson on 27 March last year.

Mr Cummings highlights the ramping up of testing capacity in the US and criticises Mr Hancock for saying he was "sceptical" about meeting a target.

Mr Johnson purportedly responds: "Totally... hopeless."

What have Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock said?

Boris Johnson's official spokesman said he was "not going to be drawn on these claims", adding that the prime minister has "worked very closely with the health secretary and continues to do so".

Mr Cummings told MPs three weeks ago that the health secretary had lied to the prime minister about testing hospital patients before they were released into care homes at the start of the pandemic - something firmly denied by Mr Hancock.

A source close to Mr Hancock said: "The health secretary answered many of Mr Cummings' claims at a lengthy session in front of MPs.

"Mr Cummings has still failed to provide evidence to [prove] his claims.

"The health secretary continues to work with the prime minister on the vaccine programme and getting us out of this pandemic as quickly as possible."

An independent public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic is expected to be held in spring 2022.

This will look at the government's actions and how they handled the pandemic.